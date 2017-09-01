31 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Machar, Rebels to 'Join' National Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

Key South Sudanese rebel leaders have expressed readiness to join in the National Dialogue following pressure from the international community.

They include Dr Riek Machar, Dr Lam Akol, Mr Joseph Bangazi Bakasoro and former army chief General Thomas Cirilo.

The deputy co-chair for the National Dialogue, Mr Gabriel Yoal Dok, confirmed that the key opposition leaders were currently in talks with the steering committee. He added that the talks were bearing fruits for the first time.

"We are in a dialogue with Dr Machar, Dr Akol and Gen Cirilo, among others, because they responded positively when contacted.

"There is no way they can ignore it," Mr Dok said after holding a closed door meeting on Wednesday in Juba with the African Union Representative for Peace in South Sudan, Mr Alfa Musa Konario.

He further stressed that the National Dialogue would continue to persuade the rebel leaders until they embrace peace and stability.

Mr Dok further said there was hope that the opposition leaders would send their representatives to Juba if unable to join the negotiation table in person.

Dr Machar has been in South Africa since last December. The former first vice president has been excluded from new initiatives to bring peace to South Sudan. His Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) is the biggest armed group outside the government.

Dr Akol, a former Agriculture Minister, leads the National Democratic Movement armed group.

Mr Bakasoro was a former Western Equatoria state governor who formed the National Movement for Change.

Gen Cirilo founded the National Salvation Front in March this year, vowing to dislodge President Salva Kiir militarily.

Information Minister Michael Makuei on Wednesday acknowledged the difficulty of fully implementing the peace agreement signed in August 2015 between the SPLM warring factions.

The agreement expires in six months after which South Sudan should hold elections.

South Sudan

Status Extension Urged for Sudanese, South Sudanese Nationals in U.S.

Activists are asking the Department of Homeland Security to extend Temporary Protected Status for over 1,000 Sudanese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.