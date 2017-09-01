1 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Singer Meek Belly Releases First Music Video

By Sharon Kantengwa

Aspiring artiste, Meek Belly, real name Martin T Ganura, recently released the music video of his third song, Garuka, whose audio was released in July this year.

The singer says the song was inspired by a true story and was produced by Pastor P while the video was done by Pure Gaze Pictures.

The singer, rapper, songwriter, and pianist joined the local music industry after years of working in communications and journalism field.

His love for music dates back to primary school where he was a choir member of the school, and later in high school, he created his music band "Boys of Hope" at Ntare School, Uganda. He has since been involved in a number of church choirs as a singer and pianist.

"After university, I pursued my professional career where I worked for a number of International Humanitarian Organisations, got promotions and headed to what I would call my dream job," he says.

"Despite finding fulfillment in journalism, I still felt like needed to venture into one thing I love the most- music, and that was when I decided to go for it," he adds.

Meek has recorded a couple of songs, which include Kuki, Ntacyo uzabura, and is currently putting final touches to his new song Baravuga which he says will be released in two weeks.

He also intends to do a collabo with music group, Urban Boys, among many projects currently in the pipeline.

