Kenya: Chebukati - We're Open to Probe and Prosecution

Electoral commission chiefs say they are open to investigations and prosecution over accusations of mishandling the August 8 presidential election.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Wafula Chebukati on Friday called on Kenya's chief prosecutor Keriako Tobiko to investigate and prosecute any staff who may have messed up the poll.

RESIGN

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the election that saw President Kenyatta re-elected with 54 per cent of votes cast.

Mr Chebukati spoke hours after National Super Alliance leaders, led by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, called for the prosecution of IEBC chiefs.

Mr Odinga said Mr Chebukati and his team "belong to jail" as Mr Musyoka declared that they have no faith in the commission.

But Mr Chebukati defended his work and vowed not to resign because he was not "personally touched by the Supreme Court ruling".

60 DAYS

He said the commission would proceed to organise the rerun.

"I am confident that we can deliver the election in 60 days. The Court said IEBC to run the election. This is the only institution that can do that," he said.

The commission, he said, would make internal changes ahead of the repeat poll.

The changes will involve shake-up of staff and review of the commission's systems.

More follows.