Rwanda: Bralirwa Releases Beer Fest Pick Up Points

Transport will not be an issue for people attending the Mutzig Beer Fest this Saturday. Like with previous occasions, organisers have put in place arrangements to transport festival goers to and from Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata.

It's the first time the Beer Fest is being held outside the city since its inception in 2008. The organisers, Bralirwa, have designated three different pick up points from which festival goers will board buses to the venue. The buses will also offer return rides to Kigali after the concert.

The pickup points are; Union Trade Centre (UTC) in the city centre, Bralirwa Marketing offices at Sonatube, and the Amahoro National Stadium in Remera.

Official pickup time is 1pm, while return time is 11pm.

"Transporting people to and from the Mutzig Beer Fest is something we've been doing for the past couple of years. We did the same last year when the Beer Fest was held in Rugende and it's all about putting safety first," explained Chantal Mubarure, a director at Bralirwa.

Similarly, tickets for the event can be purchased at MTN service centres (Nyarutarama, Rubangura and UTC), Tigo service centres (Nyamirambo and Nyabugogo), at the Jumia offices (room 75, Athenee House, Mr. Chips, and Meze Fresh.

US-based Rwandan R&B singer, Meddy, real name Medard Ngabo, will be the main attraction at this year's Beer Fest, although several other local artistes have been lined up to perform. Just a Band, a Kenyan house and funk group will also entertain.

Early bird tickets go for Rwf10, 000 at the aforementioned ticket venues, while those buying tickets at the venue will part with Rwf15, 000.