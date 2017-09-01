Malawi: Standard Bank Engages Information Department On Bank Products

Blantyre — The Standard Bank of Malawi on Wednesday engaged officers in the Department of Information for the South on some of a range of its products and services.

The products among others include bank transactions, savings and funeral policies.

Addressing the gathering, Sales Team Leader for Standard Bank - Blanytre Branch Nduka Chiotcha said the meeting was one way of informing the officers on some of the bank's products that are on offer to enable them access and benefit from them.

"As a Bank, we value customers so much. That is why we thought of engaging in a door to door strategy to orient different officers including government officers on various bank products and certain services they can get," she said adding: "We are expecting positive results from this kind of interaction."

In his remarks, Regional Informational Officer for the South, Arnold Namanja said the orientation was important for members of staff especially those who do not have bank accounts because they would have credible user services from Standard Bank.

"In her presentation, the issue of funeral policies was the most relevant to the officers because it reduces the burden of expenses during funerals because most of the times funerals are issues of emergency," said Namanja.

Later, the members of staff were also oriented by African Astro Mobile Company which makes and sells smart phones on credit to civil servants.

Speaking at the orientation, Tiyamike Mwikhala from Astro Mobile said their company emphasizes on selling mobile phones on credit to those people who are employed and that it is paid in installments with a deduction of a certain percentage from their salaries.

"We started with the Malawi Police Service and we have sold most of our phones to them but now we have been granted permission to sell our products to other government officers as well," Mwikhala said.