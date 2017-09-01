Malawi: UNDP Impressed With Machinga Climate Proofing Project

Machinga — A United Nations Development Program (UNDP) team that recently toured Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and UNDP funded interventions taking place in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlomba in Machinga said it is impressed with progress made so far.

The UNDP team, which toured the projects on Tuesday, said it was impressed with how people are implementing canal irrigation, bee keeping and hydro based fisheries in the area.

Speaking in an interview, UNDP portfolio manager Andrew Spezowka said there was need to integrate water management and ensure ecosystems are resilient to climate change.

Spezowka's remarks come following concerns of deforestation taking place at nearby Chaone Hills, which is a source of water for irrigation streams Mlomba area.

On his part, T/A Mlomba commended his subjects for adopting irrigation, fish and bee keeping farming.

He, however, asked the district forestry office (DFO) to intensify law enforcement in dealing with increased deforestation which has negatively affected the district.

"Talk to traditional leaders in other areas to stop their people from cutting down trees," Mlomba said adding that he fears for the rivers which may end up drying up and latter affect irrigation and fish farming in the area.

He said it was interesting that his subjects have stopped charcoal production and now engage themselves in climate smart activities.

Mlomba, therefore, asked UNDP to continue engaging his subjects in irrigation farming saying his area has many villages that need such interventions.

With funding from GEF, UNDP is implementing the Climate Proofing Project in group village head Namosi and Chipojola.

In his remarks, acting director of planning and development for Machinga District Council, Mbawaka Mwakhwawa commended the project for building resilience among people in Machinga through various climate smart interventions.

The Climate Profiling Project is being implemented in T/As Mlomba, Nyambi and Chikweo where communities are engaged in bee keeping, irrigation farming, fisheries and other agricultural related activities.

A similar project is also being implemented in Mangochi.