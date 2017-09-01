Angola: Government Invests Over Seven Million U.S. Dollars in Hospitals

Luanda — At least 7.9 US dollars is the global value that the Angolan Government will invest in the coming days in the equipping of the Physical Rehabilitation Center of Huambo province and the municipal hospital of Cuanhama (Cunene), Angop hás learnt.

The authorization is contained in the Presidential Order published in State Gazette, dated August 29, to which Angop had access to on Wednesday, noting that these health units will be equipped with one of the credit lines of financial institutions of the People's Republic of China.

According to the order, which authorizes the launch of a simplified procurement procedure for the provision of equipment to equip the referred hospital units, the Health indicates the Minister of Health will sign two contracts with China Railway Corporation, LTD.

The approved draft contract for the supply of equipment for the municipal hospital of Cuanhama, Cunene, is budgeted at four million US dollars.

On the other hand, the equipment of the Physical Rehabilitation Center of Huambo province is valued at 3.9 million US dollars.

These investments are part of the Public Investment Programme (PIP) of 2017, which forecasts the equiping of hospital infrastructures at the provincial and municipal level, with a view to improving working and assistance conditions to the users of the said units.

So, the Finance Minister is quoted in this Presidential Decree to establish the agreement in one of the credit lines with the financial institutions of the People's Republic of China and create the conditions to ensure its financial execution.