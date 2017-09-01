31 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - CEAST Calls for Respect for Electoral Results

Luanda — The Episcopal Conference of Angola and Sao Tome (CEAST) on Wednesday in Luanda called on political parties and coalitions that ran for the country's August 23 election to respect its results, "emphasizing the coexistence of the will of the people expressed in the polls and accepting with serenity and responsibility the final results".

In a pastoral note on the 2017 elections, read by its spokesman, José Manuel "Imbamba", CEAST urges political forces "to engage in sincere, fruitful and constructive dialogue, using legal instruments to dispel possible misunderstandings and seek, above all, the good of the nation, based on justice, peace and truth".

"The eyes of Angolans and Angolan friends are staring at the National Electoral Commission (CNE), which has the responsibility of managing and publishing the results, with maximum transparency and in accordance with the law, what the voters have expressed at the polls", reads the note.

CEAST wishes that "future leaders elected from 2017 polls work for the good of all Angolans, regardless of their party colors, putting the accent not on party militancy, but especially on citizenship and patriotism".

CEAST encourages "opposition to be strong and compelling those who govern to do their best for the welfare of all".

The bishops reiterate the importance of the pacification of spirits, "so as not to create an atmosphere of fear, but an atmosphere of peace".

As for the media, it welcomes the role played in sensitizing voters to the voting process, allowing more flocking of the electorate population.

