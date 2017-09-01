Luanda — Three specialists of Judo and jiu-jitsu last Wednesday in Luanda emphasised the importance of getting children to be involved in the practice of judo and jiu-jitsu.

Visiting Angola, in the ambit of a partnership with the Angolan energetic company Biocom, the international athletes Max Trombini, Sensei Umakakeda (of Japanese descent) and Sensei Albertoni were unanimous in elevating the physical and moral benefits of Judo and jiu-jitsu.

To Max Trombini, sports help to mould the individual but also unite people and countries.

"I think the great idea in our lives should be that sports be part of children's lives (...). with sports we can also transform homeless children and integrate them in society", he explained.

This stance was taken by Sensei Umakakeba, who recalled the educational principles underlying the martial arts, which contribute positively to the moulding of the character and behaviour of children, in the ambit of their integration process in society.

On his turn, Sensei Albertoni, who spoke of his valuable experience of having been trained by Sensei Umakakeba, deemed sport a crucial factor in the construction of the personality of an individual from a very young age.

The meeting with press was attended by the chairman of the Angolan Judo Federation, Paulo Nzinga, and the general director of Biocom, Carlos Henriques Matias.

The three Judo and Jiu-jitsu specialists have already provided lectures and upgrading courses in the north-central Malanje Province.