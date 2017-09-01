31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Specialists Point Out Benefits of Judo, Jiu-Jitsu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Three specialists of Judo and jiu-jitsu last Wednesday in Luanda emphasised the importance of getting children to be involved in the practice of judo and jiu-jitsu.

Visiting Angola, in the ambit of a partnership with the Angolan energetic company Biocom, the international athletes Max Trombini, Sensei Umakakeda (of Japanese descent) and Sensei Albertoni were unanimous in elevating the physical and moral benefits of Judo and jiu-jitsu.

To Max Trombini, sports help to mould the individual but also unite people and countries.

"I think the great idea in our lives should be that sports be part of children's lives (...). with sports we can also transform homeless children and integrate them in society", he explained.

This stance was taken by Sensei Umakakeba, who recalled the educational principles underlying the martial arts, which contribute positively to the moulding of the character and behaviour of children, in the ambit of their integration process in society.

On his turn, Sensei Albertoni, who spoke of his valuable experience of having been trained by Sensei Umakakeba, deemed sport a crucial factor in the construction of the personality of an individual from a very young age.

The meeting with press was attended by the chairman of the Angolan Judo Federation, Paulo Nzinga, and the general director of Biocom, Carlos Henriques Matias.

The three Judo and Jiu-jitsu specialists have already provided lectures and upgrading courses in the north-central Malanje Province.

Angola

Moxico - Chieftains Appeal for Assistance With Agricultural Equipment

Chieftains in the Luvuei commune, Bundas Municipality of the eastern Moxico Province, last Thursday appealed to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.