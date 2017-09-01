31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Senior Men's Team Train Finishing and Physical Recovery

Luanda — Finishing and physical recovery were the aspects that dominated the Wednesday training session of the Angolan national senior men's basketball team in Luanda, ahead of their participation in the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), set for 8-16 September in Tunisia and Senegal.

On Wednesday training session, coach Manuel da Silva "Gi" was very interventional, as at this stage he is trying to instil in the players the pre-competitive aspects.

The movements with the ball, its recovery and circulation also marked the works of the national team.

Coach Manuel Silva "Gi" has only 12 players, as he continues to wait for the arrival of Sílvio Sousa (IMG Academy of the United States) to join the group.

In AfroBasket, Angola is integrated in group B, together with Uganda, Morocco and Central African Republic (CAR).

