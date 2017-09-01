South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela - NDP 2030 Youth Ambassador Programme

press release

Welcome and opening remarks by the Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Buti Manamela, at the NDP 2030 Youth Ambassador Programme, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Programme Director - Ms Charmaine Houvet Minister in the Presidency - Mr Jeff Radebe Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency - Mr Sifiso Mtshweni Director General of the DPME - Ms Mpumi Mpofu NDP Youth Ambassadors Representatives of the private sector Members of the media

It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the National Development Plan 2030 Youth Ambassador Programme. September 2017 marks five years since the adoption of the NDP 2030 in 2012 as the nation's development blueprint.

The NDP 2030 represents a bold, ambitious vision for the South Africa that we want. Whilst visionary and futuristic, the NDP 2030 is embedded within a diagnostic that cuts to the heart of our development challenges whilst proposing solutions to take us to the South Africa that we want. The South Africa that we all desire.

The NDP 2030 is anchored around six pillars that are critical to its success:

Mobilisation of all South Africans

Active engagement of citizens in their own development

Expansion of the economy and making growth inclusive

Building of key capabilities - human, physical and institutional

Building a capable and developmental state

Fostering strong leadership throughout society

It is evident from these pillars that the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 is not the work of government alone. It cannot be the work of government alone. Government must lead the NDP 2030. But the success of this development plan depends on the participation and engagement of society in its full spectrum. The NDP 2030 will not succeed if it is only a government plan, embraced by government only.

It is for this reason that government, through the leadership of the National Planning Commission, must find creative ways to engage society on the NDP; especially young people. The NDP 2030, in its diagnosis of the problems, had to look back into our past history. But essentially the NDP 2030 is futuristic - it is about what will get us to the future state of the South Africa that we want.

Thandi, who was fourteen in 2012, will be 32 in 2030. Throughout the eighteen years of its implementation, the NDP would have affected the course of Thandi's life, first through adolescence and then through early adulthood.

From her completion of secondary schooling to her post school education options to her opportunities for employment to her living in a safe environment to her active citizenship engagement and beyond - the NDP is very much embedded in Thandi's life. Thandi therefore has a key interest and stake in ensuring that the NDP 2030 is a success.

In my engagements as Deputy Minister, I have challenged young people to get involved with the NDP 2030. I've impressed upon them that the future is too important for them to leave in the hands of government alone.

This NDP 2030 Youth Ambassador Programme is a start towards engaging more youth interest and activation. Through this programme we will see some of South Africa's young best and brightest championing the brand of the NDP 2030 and encouraging other young South Africans to play their part. To lead and to get involved with the NDP 2030.

Furthermore, these Youth Ambassadors have displayed innovation and various forms of entrepreneurships not only in their businesses by also in their life journeys.

From inventing eco-toilets to inventing dry bath solutions to collecting text-books for less privileged schools to manufacturing sanitary towels to indulging our taste buds through pastries and confectionery - these Young Ambassadors have done it all in their tender ages. It is this type of innovation and entrepreneurship that is needed to propel South Africa forward. It is this type of innovation and entrepreneurship that is needed to address youth unemployment.

You will be introduced to these prospective Young Ambassadors. We are counting on them to help us mobilise society, inspire young people and actively engage our citizens as we advance the NDP 2030. I hope that you will be inspired by their stories and challenged to do your part for the South Africa that we want.

With these few words, I welcome you to today's NDP 2030 Young Ambassador Programme.

I thank you.

Issued by: The Presidency