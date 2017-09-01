South Africa: Condolences to the Mgebisa Family On the Passing of Mr Mzimasi Mgebisa

SASCOC extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Mgebisa family, SABC and the nation at large on the sad passing away of former SABC TV Sport Presenter and former Sunday Times journalist, Mzimasi Mgebisa.

We commend Mr Mgebisa for his immense contribution in sports reporting particularly in football.

We hope the legacy he leaves behind will be carried forward in similar fashion and that the country's youth use his legacy as inspiration.

Our thoughts are with the family at this sad moment. May his soul rest in peace.