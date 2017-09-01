31 August 2017

South Africa: Nel Ready for One More Big Push in Belgium

By Mark Etheridge

Rio Olympian Wenda Nel is South Africa's sole opportunity to shine in Friday's final Diamond League meeting of the year in Brussels, Belgium.

She'll line up in the 400-metre hurdles in the second leg of the series finale, the first having been run in Zurich, Switzerland last Thursday where she took sixth in a time of 55.86 seconds behind Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova, who won in 54.13..

Originally on the reserve list for Friday's meeting, she has since got the nod to run and gets one more chance to wrap up her season after reaching the semi-finals of the IAAF World Championships in London earlier this month.

'I'm a bit frustrated after Zurich and I honestly don't know why,' she told Team SA. It's just one of those things I guess. These things happen.

'But the best thing is to get it over and hope the next one gets better.

'So this will be my last race for the season and then I'm home again... one more time to get a nice race in to wind things up and then start from the beginning again.

On Friday Nel will again face Hejnova, Olympic champion Delilah Muhammad of the United States, and her occasional training partner Sara Petersen of Denmark, the reigning European champion.

Five of the field have dipped under 54 seconds in their careers.

Nel comes under starter's orders at 8.03pm (SA time).

South Africa

