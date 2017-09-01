analysis

The newly liberated leader of Zambia's opposition, Hakainde Hichilema, on Thursday called for South Africa to use its leverage as one of Zambia's largest trading partners to push back against President Edgar Lungu's "dictatorship" government.



Speaking at a joint press conference with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane in Cape Town, Hakainde Hichilema said South Africa owed Zambia solidarity "not as a payback, but as an obligation to protect those that are being humiliated".

"What did Zambians do during the apartheid struggle with limited resources?" the businessman-turned-politician said. "We provided space for the anti-apartheid movement to live in Zambia. Ordinary citizens did what they could within their limitations. It took long before the apartheid struggle became a worldwide song, but Zambia played its part.

"Surprise, surprise - they've forgotten that," he said of the ANC.

Hichilema narrowly lost to Lungu in a 2016 vote. An opposition petition against the results was thrown out of the country's constitutional court on a technicality. In April, he was arrested for treason after a traffic altercation with the president's motorcade, an incident that saw Lungu's rule widely derided as a dictatorship.