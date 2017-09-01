Botswana: Govt Appreciates Private Sector Role

Lobatse — Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Biggie Butale says government recognises and appreciates efforts made by private sector in creating jobs.

During a site visit at Flo-Tek manufacturing in Lobatse on August 30, Mr Butale said companies like FloTek should be commended for the role they played through their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He also said FloTek was an inspiration to other companies in Botswana with its export market stretching even to SADC countries.

Mr Butale said their export market was an indication that small beginnings were able to conquer regional markets as well as Africa as a whole; and encouraged small companies to follow FloTek's example and determination.

Therefore, he said government was committed to provide conducive environment for businesses in Botswana to thrive and be sustainable.

He said that there were initiatives in place for businesses to ease their operations in Botswana citing Economic Diversification Drive as one of such initiatives that binds parastatals and government to buy and give priority to locally manufacturing companies.

Mr Butale appealed to businesses to report any actions they were aware of that gave foreign goods and services priority over local businesses.

For his part Flo-Tek Chief Financial Officer Mr Jinu George said as a second largest manufacturers of pipes in SADC region they have a staff complement 500 employees in Lobatse.

He said his company manufactures water tanks, fittings, PVC pipes and chemical tanks as well as transportation pipes.

Mr George further indicated that they have plants in South Africa, Namibia and Angola and explained that their products were BOBS compliant as well as SABS and INSO.

He said they export to South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi and other SADC countries.

Source : BOPA