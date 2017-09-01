Botswana: Makgalemele, Tshireletso Commend Bofwa

Kgomodiatshaba — Botswana Family Welfare Association (BOFWA), a local non-governmental organisation, has on August 29, donated second-hand clothing to needy families in Kgomodiatshaba settlement.

The clothing items were acquired from Japanese Organisation for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICP).

Speaking at the event, acting minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Dikgang Makgalemele expressed gratitude that people in need were assisted.

Such a gesture, he said was appreciated by the ministry because there were people in the society who did not benefit from social safety nets.

"Having been assisted in this manner helps greatly to see the day pass without much worry of what to feed or clothe the children," he said.

Mr Makgalemele further noted that social safety nets programme alone could not avert people's daily shortcomings, hence government's call for all to come on board and assist them in any form.

He also mentioned that the ministry would continue to support and lead efforts to have basic amenities reach communities in need.

Assistant minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ms Botlogile Tshireletso also thanked BOFWA as well as the Japanese ambassador for the donation.

She advised recipients to take good care of the clothes, having witnessed cases where recipients received donations, but did not look after them.

Ms Tshireletso highlighted that the remaining clothing items would be donated to other settlements.

For his part, the Japanese Ambassador to Botswana, Mr Masahiro Onishi was pleased to see Botswana government using clothing packages for the benefit of the underprivileged families of Kgomodiatshaba.

BOFWA president, Dr Naomi Seboni said the association had received such support since 2012 and had shared with communities including Moshana, Lorolwane, Maun and Kasane.

She added that they intended to do more for Kgomodiatshaba settlement by bringing youth friendly services through mobile clinics.

She nevertheless appealed for support from their partners such as Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Source : BOPA