South Africa: SA to Showcase Products At Fruit Trade Fair

South African companies will showcase their products at the Asia Fruit Logistica 2017 that gets underway in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The companies received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry's (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA).

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the trade fair will expose South African companies to exporting opportunities.

"The Asia Fruit Logistica will expose South African companies to exporting opportunities and will be a good platform to promote South Africa's fresh produce products to potential new customers and for them to obtain new business partners and penetrate existing markets. Small, medium and micro enterprises and emerging exporters were targeted for the trade fair. The exposure that they will obtain from participating in the trade fair is anticipated to result in export and investment opportunities," said the Minister on Friday.

The Minister said the objectives of the South African national pavilion at the fair is to attract and secure potential agents, buyers and distributors for the South African companies, collect and obtain trade leads.

It is also envisaged to grow and sustain South Africa's fresh produce sector image in Hong Kong.

The trade fair also covers every sector of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain from production, distribution and marketing, through to the point of sale, including global players, as well as small and medium-sized suppliers from all around the world.

Two-way trade between South Africa and Hong Kong was valued at R30.2 billion in 2016, with the trade balance amounting to R21.8 billion in favour of South Africa.

South Africa's exports to Hong Kong were valued at R26 billion in 2016, a slight increase of 15% from R22.6 billion in 2015, whereas imports from Hong Kong was worth R4.2 billion.

Asia Fruit Logistica is the only annual international trade exhibition for fresh fruit and vegetable marketing in Asia which focuses exclusively on the fresh produce sector and related value-chain for the whole Asian region.

Last year, the fair attracted more than 11 000 decision-makers from 74 countries to Hong Kong. Altogether, some 665 companies from 37 different countries exhibited their products and services at the trade fair, an increase of almost 100 on the 2015 edition.

The fair will conclude on 10 September.