Seychelles: Appointment of Acting CEO (NISA)

press release

President Danny Faure has announced the appointment of Mr Gerard Govinden as the acting CEO of NISA, the National Information Services Agency, following the retirement today of the former CEO, Mrs Merlin Volcere. Mr Govinden has served 25 years in the Department of Information and later NISA, where he was appointed Deputy CEO in 2014.

The President also thanked Mrs Volcere not only for her service as CEO of NISA during the last seven years, but also for her devotion as a public officer for over 44 years.

The President has also expressed his wish to review the NISA Act to provide for a more inclusive Board of Directors, with the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson being nominated by the Constitutional Appointments Authority. Other Board members would be drawn from civil society, the academia, the Association of Media Professionals, and the Government. The CEO would also be appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the new Board of NISA.

The principal functions of NISA are to serve as an information outlet for the Government, national institutions and the public, as well as to promote the economic, political, social and diplomatic interests of Seychelles at home and abroad.