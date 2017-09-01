Luena — Students with Moxico Higher Polytechnic School (ESPM) Thursday in Luena city called on young people to stick to a pacifying behaviour in the post-election period.

This was during a survey conducted by Angola News Agency (Angop) in the capital of the eastern Moxico province.

The students unanimously recognised that the provisional results released by the CNE and which give victory to the ruling MPLA party, expressed the will of the majority and must be respected.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Vladimiro Gonçalves said that the leaders of political parties should comply with the victory of the MPLA and get ready for 2022 elections.

He cautioned the dissenting voices that are being expressed through social media and academic mean.

According to him, such attitude should be replaced by the recognition of the results for the people's wellbeing and improvement of the living conditions of Angolans.

On the other hand, Sara Matessa and Jossias Alone also backed the same position having regretted the fact that competing political parties still disagree with the results of the vote.

Provisional results released by CNE point to MPLA as the winner of August 23 general elections with 61.10 percent, followed by UNITA with 26.71%, CASA-CE (9.46%), PRS (1.33%), FNLA (0,90%) and APN (0,49%).