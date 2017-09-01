31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Libolo, Kabuscorp Spotlight of 23rd Round

Luanda — The match facing Recreativo do Libolo and Kabuscorp do Palanca, set for Friday in Calulo town is in the spotlight of the 23rd round of the National Football Championship of the First Division, Girabola2017.

Separated by one point (38/37), in fourth and fifth places, with advantage for the outsiders, the confrontation is to be awaited with particular interest, judging by the shared objectives of both in this competition.

The two teams started at the beginning eyeing the title, but due to the punctual difference between the leaders 1º de Agosto with 50 points and Petro de Luanda second place, with 47 points everything indicates that in this final phase they will fight to keep their positions.

The Cuanza Sul based team that come from the previous round, as a result of the victory obtained in the stronghold of Athletic Sport Aviação (ASA) a victory of 1-0 and will try to repeat the feat, this time at home, against Kabuscorp who lost by 1 -2 to Progresso do Sambizanga.

