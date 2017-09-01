31 August 2017

Angola: Cabinda - National Police Record 38 Crimes

Cabinda — The provincial Command of National Police in northern Cabinda province have registered 38 different crimes in the last seven days, of which 24 have been clarified.

The weekly report reached Angop Thursday, points to 14 suspects as having been arrested in connection with the offences.

The note states that seven road accidents were recorded that resulted in one dead, twenty injured and material damages estimated at 385,000 kwanzas (local currency).

Speeding and recklessness were quoted as the main causes of the road accidents.

Nineteen people were detained in connection with nine cases of land border violation - 13 from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and six of Republic of the Congo.

The police also expelled 187 foreign citizens, of whom 162 of DRC and 25 from Republic of Congo, as result of illegal stay.

The note also referred to voluntary departure of 77 citizens from the DRC through the border check points of Yema, Chiobo, Zenze-Lucula, Yabi and Chingundo.

