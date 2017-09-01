Jared Harvey powered his way to a five-shot lead as he carded an eight-under-par 64 opening round at the Vodacom Origins of Golf at Zimbali Country Club to take him well clear of the chasing pack on Thursday.

Playing on what he called 'an adopted home course', Harvey wasted no time in getting himself ahead as he made three birdies and an eagle on the front nine. Three more birdies on the homeward stretch completed a flawless round as no bogeys found their way on to his scorecard.

'That was a solid start. I got off to a very good start,' he said. 'I felt comfortable knowing it was a downwind at the start and felt I had to capitalise on the start with a reachable par-five. I thought you had to capitalise on those before heading back into the wind, and I think I did that nicely.'

He would take very good advantage of those conditions on the par-five sixth as he made his eagle there. 'Look, as I said, I got off to a good start. I birdied the first and I birdied the third, which was good,' Harvey noted. 'On four, I'm always happy with a par there, whether it's upwind or downwind. That eagle was unexpected, because that is usually not my favourite hole when I play in regulation with the members.

'But I hit a really good second shot to just short of the green and I just rolled the putt in and from there on I was five-under through six and I knew that we are going well.'

Jake Roos, Lindani Ndwandwe and Keenan Davidse share second after they all signed for three-under-par 69.

'I played beautifully the first few holes,' Davidse said, 'but the back nine was very tough with the wind. But, overall I am very happy with that start.'

Veteran Jean Hugo, last week's winner Oliver Bekker, Ockie Strydom and rookie Herman Loubser share the fifth spot on two-under-par 70.

Tyrone Ryan, Christiaan Basson, Andre Nel, NJ Arnoldi and Sweden's Jonathan Agren share ninth on one-under.

The second round promises to be exciting, as players will be aiming to keep up and possibly usurp Harvey from the summit.

FIRST ROUND SCORES

