Boxing enthusiasts in Mzuzu City will Sunday be treated to a rare first international bout this year at Obrigado Leisure Park involving Malawian Laston Kaira and Tanzanian Amos Mwamlanda.

The last time the city hosted an international bout was on December 26, 2015.

Promoters, Kane 1 Boxing Promotions, said Wednesday the bout has been organized to offer boxing fans in the city and surrounding areas first class entertainment during the weekend.

"The city lacks entertainment, especially boxing, hence the decision to organize the bout.

"We promise all fans that they will watch first class promotional bout which has been missing in the city for close to two years now.

"This is a chance that one should not miss especially considering the fact that the city takes time to host such bouts. This is a must-watch boxing feast for people around the city," promotion's director Phillip Ngwira said.

He asked fans to come with their families as they have arranged tight security at the venue.

When asked about the boxers' prowess, Ngwira said the two have very excellent boxing records which makes the bout even more interesting.

"I do not need to remind a person of what type of a boxer Laston Kaira is; he is a boxer who has been on the domestic scene for some time and has won a lot of belts.

"Mwamlanda, too, is a good boxer. You might wish to know that he has been here two times where he fought some bouts excellently against the country's top boxers like Osgood Kayuni and Limbani Masamba," Ngwira said.

Fans are expected to pay K2000 at the door to watch the bout which will be curtain-raised by bouts involving Mwai Kamanga against Thipa and Yahaya Mwaipopo against Mr Prince.