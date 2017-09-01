31 August 2017

Malawi: Mizu Band Set to Light Cockpit Lounge On Saturday

By Ron Nkhoma

Cockpit Lounge will once again be the centre of attraction on Saturday where Mizu Band is set to authenticate its reputation as one of the country's best cover bands.

Led by the unrivalled voices of Jay Jay and Eunice Mhango, Mizu Band will certainly light up the Cockpit which has become a convenient venues for live music performances.

In a press release, Mizu Band Manager Emmanuel Maliro said their Lilongwe fans have been looking forward to this performance.

"The Cockpit is a perfect venue for the kind of performance that Mizu Band offers. A lot of people in Lilongwe were contacting us, asking us to perform in the city and we are glad that we will finally be in the Capital City on Saturday," he said.

Maliro said there will be fireworks at Cockpit as the band can perform any song.

"We can play any song by any musician in the world. The event organisers who want to bring international artists should not worry about costs of travel for the entire band, Mizu Band is here to do the magic," he said.

The show is expected to begin at 7.00 pm and the charges are K3,000 per head.

Cockpit is one of the entertainment hubs in Lilongwe providing maximum fun. Some of the artists who have already performed at the Cockpit are Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda, Lulu, Tay Grin and Sir Paul Banda.

