Luanda — Interclub head coach, Paulo Torres, on Wednesday expressed his happiness with his players' attitude in the 2-0 win over Petro de Luanda, in the 18th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

Speaking at the end of the match played at Luanda's 22 de Junho stadium, the coach emphasized the team's cohesion especially during the first 20 minutes when the opponent was creating many chances to score.

With this win, Interclub reaches 36 points in the sixth place, while Petro de Luanda remain second with 47 points.

1º de Agosto lead the championship with 50 points.