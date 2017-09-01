Luanda — The provincial counting of the consolidated votes from the 23 August general election closed Wednesday, in line with the deadline set under the Electoral Law.

The information was released by the spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission, Júlia Ferreira.

According to the official, the election running organ received the reports from the country's 18 provinces, in compliance with the specific provincial vote counting principles.

According to the national provisional results from the 23 August general election released by the CNE, the ruling MPLA leads the counting with 61,05 percent, followed by opposition UNITA (26,72), CASA-CE (9,49), PRS (1,33), FNLA (0,91) and APN (0,50).