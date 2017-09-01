31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry Returns Oil Block to State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Petroleum said that the Oil Block 2/85 has returned to the state domain, due to the end of the production period of the agreement for the sharing of this sector.In an Executive Decree published in the State Gazette dated August 25, the institution states that the period of the production sharing contract for Block 2/85 ceased on September 29, 2015.

The document, which ANGOP had access to, justifies such a procedure because the National Concessionaire did not require the extension of the production period of the said concession.

A total of 12 oil blocks are exploited in Angola.

Angola

Moxico - Chieftains Appeal for Assistance With Agricultural Equipment

Chieftains in the Luvuei commune, Bundas Municipality of the eastern Moxico Province, last Thursday appealed to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.