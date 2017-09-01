31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonair Opens Domestic Route to Mbanza Kongo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — Sonair firm, an aeronautical branch of the state-owned oil company Sonangol, last Wednesday inaugurated its domestic air transport route, connecting the northern regions of Mbanza Kongo/Soyo/Luanda three times a week.

According to a Sonair source, José Poba, who supervised the Luanda-Mbanza Kongo inaugural flight, the firm might eventually use a medium size (737) aircraft in this route.

According to the source, Sonair has decided to invest more in domestic commercial routes, especially in more remote areas.

The work of the firm is mainly to support the oil exploration operations of Sonangol, having also been used often to transport government officials to the inland parts of the country.

To José Poba, this air transportation route is of great value, considering the number of tourists that will want to visit the historical Mbanza Kongo City, which has recently been classified by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

Angola

Moxico - Chieftains Appeal for Assistance With Agricultural Equipment

Chieftains in the Luvuei commune, Bundas Municipality of the eastern Moxico Province, last Thursday appealed to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.