Angola: Sonair Opens Domestic Route to Mbanza Kongo

Mbanza Kongo — Sonair firm, an aeronautical branch of the state-owned oil company Sonangol, last Wednesday inaugurated its domestic air transport route, connecting the northern regions of Mbanza Kongo/Soyo/Luanda three times a week.

According to a Sonair source, José Poba, who supervised the Luanda-Mbanza Kongo inaugural flight, the firm might eventually use a medium size (737) aircraft in this route.

According to the source, Sonair has decided to invest more in domestic commercial routes, especially in more remote areas.

The work of the firm is mainly to support the oil exploration operations of Sonangol, having also been used often to transport government officials to the inland parts of the country.

To José Poba, this air transportation route is of great value, considering the number of tourists that will want to visit the historical Mbanza Kongo City, which has recently been classified by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.