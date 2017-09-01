Angolan Writer Releases Book and CD

Luanda — At least 8.000 copies of poetry books and CD were released on Wednesday by the Angolan writer, Ângelo Reis, at the premises of Luanda's Art and Culture Foundation in a ceremony attended by artists and literature fans.

The said records are based on poem books entitled "Um dia depois de amanhã" and "Memórias de Agostinho Neto", which will be simultaneously released with other 1000 books by Ângelo Reis.

Speaking to Angop, the author said the poems took 10 years to be compiled, wich have actually resulted in the work entitled "Um dia depois de amanhã" regarding that "Memórias de Agostinho Neto" is part of a project dubbed "Kalunga", whose object is of reviving the memories of the former Angolan president and nationalist.

On the occasion, the writer urged the people to enjoy reading poetry, having considered it an endless source of knowledge acquisition, especially through the reading.

He also requested the Ministry of Culture to donate books to schools with view to encouraging and motivating young people to enjoy reading.

The books and CDs will be sold at the price of 1000 kwanzas each.

Ângelo Reis hás been writing for 20 years and has already released a book and three poetry CDs.