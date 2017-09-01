31 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Two Players Reach Fide Master Standards

Luanda — Angolan chess players Domingos Júnior (male category) and Ednásia Júnior (female) have reached the FIDE Masters standards by winning the African Under-13 and 15 school championship held in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe.

The president of the Angolan Chess Federation (FAX), Tito Martins, informed told Angop on Thursday in Luanda that the award of the title to the athletes is still conditioned as they did not reach the international Elo rating of 1.900 points.

Domingos Júnior, according to FAX leader, achieved the international rating of 1.772 points and needs to work harder to reach the 128 missing points for his title of FIDE Master of the International Chess Federation.

As for Ednásia Júnior, in the female category has reached 1.358 points and must dedicate herself to make the 542 missing.

João Francisco, Catarino Domingos, Aristotle Ramos, Ediberto Domingos, Domingos Paulo and Manuel Alberto are the six male Angolan Fide masters and two female are Sónia Rosalino and Luzia Pires.

The event, which took place from 21 to 27 August, counted on the participation of Angola, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Uganda, the Seychelles and Malawi.

