South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport On Temporary Closure of Road P158 (N14)

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport hereby notifies motorists that Road P158 on the N14 South of Pretoria will be temporary closed from Saturday, 02 September 2017 to Sunday, 03 September 2017.

This is due to Bridge 2348 demolition process that is scheduled to take place between 18h00 and 06h00.

The Bridge, situated between Eeufees and Swartkoppies Interchanges, was constructed in 1965 and carries two water pipes belonging to the City of Tshwane.

The decision to demolish the bridge was taken by the Department after confirmation by the City that the water pipes will be decommissioned and the bridge will no longer be in use.

The following roads will be closed from 18h00 on Saturday, 02 September until 06h00 the following day:

N14 - From (M18) Christina de Wit to Eeufees Road

N14 - From M10 to Eeufees Road (M7)

N14 - From (R101) Kgosi Mampuru Street Interchange to (M10)

The department apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused to motorists during the demolition process.

