South African Airways (SAA) is to introduce network changes on its domestic and regional segments of its route network.

"The changes relate to the replacement of SAA's own metal service on certain routes and not total withdrawal. The changes are part of the airline's implementation of its newly developed five-year Corporate Plan that seeks to return the company to financial sustainability in the shortest time possible," said the national carrier.

The airline said the planned network changes are to optimise the carrier's schedule through the introduction of its airline partners.

In addition, SAA will leverage its partnership with its sister airlines and will still maintain it's SA code in those markets.

"For customers, this means that we will continue to provide services to the affected markets, albeit rendered by our partner carriers who will be operating on those routes. In essence, no existing or future customers will experience an adverse impact due to the introduction of the partner carriers, as the change will be managed seamlessly."

The airline will honour its obligations to all ticketed passengers who purchased tickets in advance.

SAA will soon announce the details of impacted domestic and regional routes as well as the commencement dates for these changes.

"SAA is confident that together with its partners it has adequately planned and prepared for the changes that are necessary to bring about efficiencies for the airline whilst also giving our customers travel certainty on their future business or leisure travel," said the carrier.

Briefing the media following his meeting with the CEO Initiative, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said government is well aware of the challenges faced by the airline.

"At the present moment there's a R10 billion capitalisation that is required for SAA. The source of that recapitalisation is not finalised. What business leadership indicated to us is that we don't have the luxury of time to resolve this issue including the issue of governance [at the airline]," said the Minister.

The Minister briefed business leadership led by Jabu Mabuza on steps being taken to bring SAA on the proper footing in terms of management, governance, financial position, as well as in terms of its business model.

The airline was moved from the portfolio of the Department of Public Enterprises to National Treasury in 2014.