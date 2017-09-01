1 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Recreational Park to Be Set Up At St. Felix

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding for the setting up of a recreational park at St Felix public beach was signed yesterday by the Employees Welfare Fund (EWF), the District Council of Savanne and the Beach Authority in Port Louis.

The construction of the St. Felix Recreational Park, which is estimated to cost Rs 50 million, is in line with the main objective of the EWF, which is to operate schemes and projects for the welfare of employees and their families.

The chairman of EWF, Mr Dineshrao Babajee, said that this project will benefit all employees, in particular the inhabitants in the south of the country. He underscored that it will help in promoting exercise, well-being and good health among southerners and people of other regions of the island adding that St. Felix beach has nowadays become a popular place where many persons come with their families.

The St. Felix Recreational Park project is geared towards striking the right balance between health, recreation and work by providing employees with the opportunity to promote their physical as well as mental health.

This recreational park, which is due to start in early September 2017 with completion by end November 2017, will integrate social, economic and environmental aspects of human life. It will comprise a jogging track of two kilometres; a wooden bridge with concrete base facilitating access to the new jogging track; landscaping works around the bridge area; a beach soccer pitch of an approximate area of 1000 square metres; two petanque courts of 45 and 300 square metres respectively; lighting facilities along the jogging track; and wooden exercise equipment, among others.

Mauritius

Stakeholders Sensitised On Importance of Labour Statistics in Policy Decision Making

The need to improve the interpretation of labour statistics was the main theme addressed during a half-day workshop held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.