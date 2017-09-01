Mauritius: Recreational Park to Be Set Up At St. Felix

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding for the setting up of a recreational park at St Felix public beach was signed yesterday by the Employees Welfare Fund (EWF), the District Council of Savanne and the Beach Authority in Port Louis.

The construction of the St. Felix Recreational Park, which is estimated to cost Rs 50 million, is in line with the main objective of the EWF, which is to operate schemes and projects for the welfare of employees and their families.

The chairman of EWF, Mr Dineshrao Babajee, said that this project will benefit all employees, in particular the inhabitants in the south of the country. He underscored that it will help in promoting exercise, well-being and good health among southerners and people of other regions of the island adding that St. Felix beach has nowadays become a popular place where many persons come with their families.

The St. Felix Recreational Park project is geared towards striking the right balance between health, recreation and work by providing employees with the opportunity to promote their physical as well as mental health.

This recreational park, which is due to start in early September 2017 with completion by end November 2017, will integrate social, economic and environmental aspects of human life. It will comprise a jogging track of two kilometres; a wooden bridge with concrete base facilitating access to the new jogging track; landscaping works around the bridge area; a beach soccer pitch of an approximate area of 1000 square metres; two petanque courts of 45 and 300 square metres respectively; lighting facilities along the jogging track; and wooden exercise equipment, among others.