Angola: Zaire - Ophthalmologic Centre Holds Surgical Interventions Session

Mbanza Kongo — A cataracts surgical interventions session will take place on 09-13 October in the Ophthalmologic Centre of the Baptist Evangelic Church of Angola (IEBA) in Mbanza Kongo City, northern Zaire Province, the physician Miguel Vinda informed on Thursday.

According to the ophthalmologist, who is also the co-ordinator of the Fight against Blindness Programme in this region, in the last cataracts surgical interventions session, held between the end of May and beginning of June this year, 93 patients were operated, most of whom elderly people.

In the ambit of the coming session of surgeries a medical team have been making exams on citizens aimed at selecting cataract cases to include in the next session.

He said the institution wants to create conditions so that in the coming twelve months specialists team can be tasked with permanently deal with cataract cases in the IEBA centre.

He announced also that the authorities intend to extend the programme to the neighbouring Uige Province.

The physician seized the occasion to advise the citizens to take care of their sight by improving hygiene measures, as well as by avoiding behaviours that are hazardous to the eyes.

The Fight against Blindness Programme in the country's northern region is an initiative of the IEBA church in partnership with the Boavista Ophthalmologic Hospital of the central Benguela Province.

The programme started in the year 2009, with the support of the Health Ministry, African Investment Fund and the Baptist Medical Commission of the United Kingdom.