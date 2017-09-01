Angola: Registration of Mbanza Kongo As World Heritage Considered a Gain

Luanda — The inclusion of Angola's ancient Mbanza Kongo city on the list of UNESCO's world heritage represents a gain to the country and has a relevance in perpetuating the history for the future generations.

This was said Wednesday in Luanda by the minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, during a celebration of the elevation of Mbanza Kongo city as world heritage.

"The Angolan people has gained a good (... ), a gain from the point of view of the perpetuation of the valorisation of the national culture, hence the need for the engagement of all in its conservation," she said.

The project to get Mbanza Kongo onto UNESCO's list of the world heritage was officially launched in September 2007, with the 2nd International Round Table.

Mbanza Kongo was the capital and the political, economic, social and cultural centre of the ancient Kongo Kingdom that emerged in the 12th century.

Mbanza Kongo was in the 17th century the main city on Central Africa's western coast, with a population of 40,000 native inhabitants and 4,000 Europeans.

With its decline, the city that was in the centre of the kingdom in the peak of the "gold age" turned into a mystic and spiritual town pertaining to the Bakongo ethno-linguistic group, covering the territories of the present republics of Angola, Democratic Congo, Congo Brazzaville and Gabon.

The Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre entered the World Heritage List during the 41st Session of the UNESCO's World Heritage Committee held in Krakow (Poland).