Angola: Moxico - Chieftains Appeal for Assistance With Agricultural Equipment

Lumbala Nguimbo — Chieftains in the Luvuei commune, Bundas Municipality of the eastern Moxico Province, last Thursday appealed to the local government and entrepreneurs for assistance with agricultural tools, aimed at contributing to the increase of productivity in the said region.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the preparations of the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign, the chieftains pointed out that they are in need of instruments like hoes, cutlasses and tractors, as well as fertilisers to boost production.

The traditional chiefs also explained that they intend to contribute to the reduction of hunger in the region and provide jobs, in the agricultural sector, for young people.