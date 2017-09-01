1 September 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Welcomes Landmark Kenyan Supreme Court Order for a New Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Stevens Mokgalapa MP

The DA welcomes today's order by the Kenyan Supreme Court for a rerun of the country's controversial presidential election.

The Court found that the "presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid null and void".

This was after Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, challenged the results which initially saw the re-election of incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

New elections have been ordered by the Court to happen within 60 days.

This is a landmark judgement and a victory for democracy throughout the continent.

The DA trusts that the new election will be a fair reflection of the will of the Kenyan people and that they will be free from violence.

5 YEARS LATER, WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE

The Farlam Commission Report was released over 2 years ago, but nothing has been done since then to provide closure on the greatest tragedy of our young democracy.

Read Mmusi Maimane's full speech

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation

South Africa

Are the Hawks Diverting Attention Away From #GuptaLeaks?

If the Hawks are diverting attention away from the #GuptaLeaks and other bigger issues regarding state capture… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.