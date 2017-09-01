South Africa: DA Welcomes Landmark Kenyan Supreme Court Order for a New Election

press release

The DA welcomes today's order by the Kenyan Supreme Court for a rerun of the country's controversial presidential election.

The Court found that the "presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid null and void".

This was after Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, challenged the results which initially saw the re-election of incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

New elections have been ordered by the Court to happen within 60 days.

This is a landmark judgement and a victory for democracy throughout the continent.

The DA trusts that the new election will be a fair reflection of the will of the Kenyan people and that they will be free from violence.

5 YEARS LATER, WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE

The Farlam Commission Report was released over 2 years ago, but nothing has been done since then to provide closure on the greatest tragedy of our young democracy.

Read Mmusi Maimane's full speech

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation