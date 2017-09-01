South Africa: Labour On Grayston Bridge Inquiry

press release

Grayston Bridge inquiry to resume in September

The much 'anticipated M1 Grayston Bridge inquiry which was postponed in August last year is to resume in Pretoria on September 26.

The event will take place at the Pretoria Labour Centre offices, Concillium Building at the corner of Nana Sita and Thabo Sehume. The sitting will start at 9am.

The inquiry, which is being held in terms of section 32 of the Occupation, Health and Safety Act, was instituted by the Department following the collapse of the M1 pedestrian and cyclist bridge on October 14, 2015, resulting in the death of two people and injury to 19 others.

The inquiry seeks to establish the cause of the accident. It is being conducted by Lennie Samuel after being instituted by the Department of labour Chief inspector Tibor Szana.

Stakeholders include:

The Johannesburg Municipality as the client

Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as the agent.

Murray and Roberts Infrastructure (MR) as the principal contractor appointed by JDA.

Form - Scaff as a contractor appointed by Murray and Roberts

Already a number of expert witnesses have been called, among them:

Roelf J.M an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts.

Richard Beneke, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts.

Ric Snowden, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts

Stefanus Francois van Zyl, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts

Garry Farrow, an expert witness of Form Scaff.

It is expected that more witnesses will be called and that the inquiry will conclude its business at the end of September, 2018.

Issued by: Department of Labour