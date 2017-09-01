Liberia: Winston Tubman Quits CDC

The former Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Winston Tubman, has joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Tubman, a standard bearer in the 2011 presidential and legislative elections, pledged his loyalty to the presidential bid to Alexander Cummings.

At a well- attended ceremony Thursday at the ANC headquarter in Sinkor, Cllr. Tubman stated that Cummings is an outstanding Liberian and a leader that can unite Liberians.

"He came to unite us and not to divide; therefore, we must support him. Alexander Cummings is the beginning of the change Liberia wants," Tubman said amidst applause from supporters.

He promised to rally support for Cummings because as the ANC standard bearer is a good man. Tubman also assured the ANC that he will ensure that Cummings becomes the next President of Liberia by encouraging more people to vote for him.

In remarks, Mr. Alexander Cummings called on all Liberians to him if there should change in Liberia. He promised that the Liberian people will not be disappointed.

"I believe in the Liberian people, I believe in Liberians and we can change Liberia together. The rest of the world is in the 21st century and we need to bring Liberia to the 21st century," Cummings told his supporters.