1 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Winston Tubman Quits CDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The former Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Winston Tubman, has joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Tubman, a standard bearer in the 2011 presidential and legislative elections, pledged his loyalty to the presidential bid to Alexander Cummings.

At a well- attended ceremony Thursday at the ANC headquarter in Sinkor, Cllr. Tubman stated that Cummings is an outstanding Liberian and a leader that can unite Liberians.

"He came to unite us and not to divide; therefore, we must support him. Alexander Cummings is the beginning of the change Liberia wants," Tubman said amidst applause from supporters.

He promised to rally support for Cummings because as the ANC standard bearer is a good man. Tubman also assured the ANC that he will ensure that Cummings becomes the next President of Liberia by encouraging more people to vote for him.

In remarks, Mr. Alexander Cummings called on all Liberians to him if there should change in Liberia. He promised that the Liberian people will not be disappointed.

"I believe in the Liberian people, I believe in Liberians and we can change Liberia together. The rest of the world is in the 21st century and we need to bring Liberia to the 21st century," Cummings told his supporters.

Liberia

Senate Cast Vote of No Confidence in Education Minister

Members of the Liberian Senate overwhelmingly declare vote of no confidence Thursday, 31 August in the Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.