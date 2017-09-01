Liberian Musician CIC Is Lonestar Cell/MTN Brand Ambassador

Monrovia — Maurice Tosh Gayflor, alias CIC, has been named LoneStar Cell MTN new Brand Ambassador.

The company made the pronouncement Thursday at the unveiling program held at its Congo Town offices.

"LoneStar Cell MTN proudly announces the selection of CIC as its brand ambassador. "

"The multi-talented singer is joining the Y'ello family at a time when the company just been named Liberia's number one tax payer," the company said.

CIC is one of Liberia's most influential musicians. He is a songwriter, singer and rapper with songs like "John Buttay", "Peking John" and "Advice".

"Advice" is now one of the most played tracks in the nation and has got millions of Liberians dancing to it. With his record label, SOG Records, he is set to become one of the icons of Liberian music.

He replaces the late Quincy Burrews alias "Quincy B". He and the late Quincy B were involved in a tragic motor accident on March 3, 2017 which led to Quincy B's untimely death.

The 23-year-old artiste will star in a range of advertising campaigns while recruiting subscribers for the brand through a number of public relations activities.

In response to his selection CIC said, "I am grateful to the people of Liberia for the confidence they have reposed in me, for identifying me as the key person they would like to see leading a powerful brand like LoneStar Cell MTN."

" I am a thorough bred Liberian and LoneStar Cell MTN captures our identity through its unique brand position and offerings."

The Chief Marketing Officer of Lone star MTN, Mr. Manu Rajan said the overwhelming vote by the public shows that CIC is ready to push the brand to the next level.

LoneStar Cell MTN began the process of acquiring a brand ambassador in 2014; its first brand ambassador was Mr. Jonathan Koffa, commonly known as Takun J. Mr. Takun J was the company's ambassador till 2015.

In 2016, a new ambassador was again acquired in person of the late Mr. Quincy L. Burrews who remained the Brand ambassador till his death on March 3, 2017.

In a different approach from previous selections, CIC's selection came from the public through a transparent voting process. This process began on July 1 and ended on August 7, 2017.

The contest came from an open nomination from the top 10, then top 6, top 2 and a winner. CIC will receive a brand-new car as part of his package, a monthly allowance, amongst other things.

"We like to congratulate all the participants, Kobazzie, Young Classic, Teddy Ride, Chiller Coolnese, De Vero, Stunna and the other but most especially the last two finalists Christoph and CIC."

"I also like to appreciate every Liberian that participated in this process, we are grateful to your loyalty.

This is a new beginning for LoneStar Cell MTN and the people of Liberia, we promised to support the youth of this nations to live their dreams.

As a brand, we truly believe in you, we continue to inspire you through innovative initiatives."