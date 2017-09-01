Liberia: Former CDC Standard Bearer Winston Tubman Joins Alternative National Congress

Monrovia — The former standard bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Cllr. Winston Tubman Thursday joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

The former presidential candidate ran in 2011 and came second to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, while at the head of the CDC ticket.

Cllr. Tubman alongside Sulunteh overwhelmingly won Bong County in 2005. Tubman has now decided to throw his weight behind the ANC's Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Alternative National Congress HQ in Sinkor, Tubman explained his reasoning behind joining Cummings and thanked the Alternative National Congress for their warm welcome.

"He has articulated clearly the issues and problems our nation is facing and the solutions we need to fix them. I am impressed by the enthusiasm he generates, particularly among young people."

"I am impressed by his leadership style, his ability to work with others, and his respect for everybody."

"His messages and ideals are resonating with people all over the country, and I am proud to become a member of the Cummings movement and endorse his presidency.

"As a veteran of Liberian politics, I can wholeheartedly say that Mr. Cummings truly is the beginning of a new era. He is the change that the Liberian people have been hoping and praying for."

Mr. Cummings, in-return thanked Winston for his support.

"I am honored and encouraged by your endorsement."

"This the kind of activity I want my administration to mirror."

"I want to be able to bring politicians together, where they can meet on ideas, principles, and on the common interest of the prosperity of our nation.", said Cummings.

The ANC's Vice Standard Bearer Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh welcomed Tubman to the party and lauded his decision,

"As someone who has known Tubman for many years, I know this is not a decision that he has made lightly."

"That he, like I, came to this choice after vigorous consultation and a survey of all those asking to lead, and found Mr. Cummings to be the most fit."

Mr. Winston Tubman is a household name in Liberian politics and has vast array knowledge of national and international issues.