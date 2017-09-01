Liberia: Rape Trials Delayed

Rape is among the criminal cases that have increased for the midterm of court in Bomi County, blaming it to alleged delay of trials, a situation which also undermines the progress of cases in the country.

The legal memorandum of Judge A. Blamo Dixson to the Chief Justice of Liberia, Francis S Korkpor Sr. has indicated that rape cases have increased on the court's docket.

The assigned Judge of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court, Judge A. Blamo Dixon in Bomi County has filed his legal memorandum to the Chief Justice of Liberia on Monday August 28, 2017, climaxing the end of the May Term of Court for 2017.

Judge Dixson Mid Term docket, a copy which is in the possession of this paper, indicated six rape cases, one illicit trafficking in human being, one criminal trespass and menacing, one criminal conveyance of land & theft of property, one theft of property & burglary, one illegal possession of narcotic drugs, and one arson & criminal mischief.

The court also heard 10 civil cases and one probate matter. The judge legal memorandum indicated 23 grand total numbers of cases for the midterm of court in Bomi County, despite rape tops the highest on the docket.

In a case The Republic of Liberia vs Otis Mohamed Jallah of the City of Bomi County, during the trial the jury in the above entitled cause of action brought forth a "not guilty" verdict in favor of defendant Otis Mohammed Jallah on July 31 2017, the court confirmed and affirmed the verdict of the jury that the defendant was adjudged "not guilty".

He was acquitted by the court. The clerk of court was ordered to issue a clearance in his favor.

The court granted a motion for change of venue in the Republic of Liberia plaintiff versus Soa Kromah, Hannah Brima, Kadi Lumeh and Benjamin Fred Dorboryen of the city of Tubmanburg for the defendants' crime of human trafficking, but the records were transcribed to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Margibi County.

The court also called for hearing of two additional criminal cases but the parties requested the court for continuance on medical grounds. The court granted the continuance.

It can be recalled that each circuit judge, except the judges commissioned as relieving judges, shall preside as resident judge over the Circuit Court for which he/she was appointed.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court shall assign, on a rotating system, a Circuit Judge to each quarterly session of the various circuits and if all business before a Circuit Court is disposed of before the expiration of a quarterly session, the Chief Justice of Liberia.

Judge Dixson in his legal memorandum pointed out that the Grand Jury of Bomi County only decided three indictable offenses, indicative that the said county was peaceful during the period under review. The cases included aggravated assault, burglary/criminal facilitation and kidnapping/gang rape.

"However, I recommend the conduct of another retreat in the future to deliberate on topics such as low budgetary allocation to the judiciary, retirement benefits of judges and judicial independence" Judge Dixson noted.