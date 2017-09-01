Liberia: Japanese Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Increase Liberia's Rice Production

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) project coordinator, Princetta Clinton Varmah, has confirmed the Japanese Government's willingness to increase rice production in order to improve food security in the country.

At the start of a three-day Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) and Japanese Rice Grant National Project Exchange and Review seminar in Monrovia, Madam Varmah called on local farmers to grow more rice to feed the country's population. She said that every country depends on agriculture, and as such, it is important to take advantage of the opportunity provided by international partners in the agriculture sector.

CHAP's executive director, Robert Bimba, said the vision is to reduce hunger, thereby empowering local farmers particularly women to overcome the impact of the Ebola crisis that plagued the country in 2014 and 2015; increase food security; and maintain peace.

He said the project is a major factor in improving Liberia's agricultural sector with the aim to empower local farmers in the various Ebola affected countries (Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.) The three-day training brings together 26 local farmers from the five Ebola affected counties namely Lofa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa and Montserrado.

Marvee Kannah, a farmer from Lofa County, thanked the Japanese government, IFAD, MOA and the CHAP for helping to improve rice farming in the country. Arthur S.T. Watson, from Grand Bassa County, gave his impressions of the training. He named key benefits of the training such as knowing the system of rice intensification, a method intended to strengthen local farmers in rice production. Watson noted that the training has encouraged him to strive in the agriculture sector, and pledged his commitment to get most of his kinsmen involved in rice production.

At the end of the training, local farmers are expected to go to their various counties and work harder to achieve the program's objectives.