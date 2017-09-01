Liberia: Winston Tubman Joins ANC

Photo: The New Dawn

Winston Tubman, former standard bearer of the CDC

The former Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) now Coalition for Democratic Change, Ambassador Winston Tubman, has officially joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC) ahead of the October 10, 2017 elections.

Making the disclosure yesterday at the party's headquarters in Sinkor, he said that joining the ANC is not an accident as he had played some role in the formation of the party.

"From today I am declaring before the whole country and the world that I and my supporters are fully supporting the presidential ambition of Alexander Cummings to ensure he wins this elections", he said.

Ambassador Tubman pointed out that no Presidential candidate has all what it takes to become president of Liberia; therefore, there is a need for collective effort for anyone to win the presidency.

He stressed that he had no doubt about the integrity and experience of Cummings, and that he is the best candidate to develop Liberia from its current situation.

The Liberian lawyer noted that his political leader is an outstanding Liberian, an outstanding leader who can bring change to Liberia, and will do every effort to rally support for the ANC.

The Standard Bearer of the ANC Alexander B. Cummings welcomed Cllr. Tubman on board and promised to work with him to take Liberia forward.

Mr. Cummings promised supporters that if elected along with his representative candidates, they will change Liberia where all Liberians will feel the impact.

He called on the un-decided voters to join the team to vote all the ANC's candidates as to have real change to their lives.

Making his remarks, the National Chairman of the Alternative National Congress, Orishall Gould characterized his new partisan as an astute, proficient, and efficient statesperson who has real love for country.

He said that the joining of Cllr. Tubman has helped in boosting the chances of the party ahead of the elections and his ideas will be much needed to score political goals.