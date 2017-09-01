Liberia: Werner Under Fire - Senate Declares Vote of No Confidence Over Social Media Post Featured

The Plenary of the Liberia Senate yesterday at the Capitol Building declared a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Education George Werner.

Plenary's decision was in reaction to the minister's admittance and refusal to apologize for his statement made on social media describing education in the country as being "tabata".

Minister Werner appeared before the Senate's Plenary and admitted that presidential debates are "nonsense" and that people should not depend on education to put food on their table.

In a defiant mood, Mr. Werner said to the Senate that his statement in no way undermined the educational sector of Liberia.

Following his explanations and arguments on the matter, majority of the Senators agreed that the minister should apologize to Liberians to be pardoned on the ground that he should be defending the educational sector rather than condemning it.

When the minister was given the floor to speak, he said "I have listened to your advice and I will contemplate over it".

It was against this back drop that the Senate unanimously voted no confidence in the minister.

Recently, the Liberian Senate expressed concerns over a statement attributed to the Minister of Education George Werner on his Facebook post in which he questioned the efficacy of holding debates.

This led the House to summon Mr. Werner to appear before the Plenary to show reasons why he should not be held in contempt for publicly undermining the education sector.

Many Liberians and social media users were taken aback that a man who is charged with the responsibility of developing the country's education system could question the essence of education on a post on social media.

Meanwhile the senate has ordered its Secretary to communicate their decision to the Executive, but Senator George Tangbay of Lofa County has filed in a motion of reconsideration to the decision.