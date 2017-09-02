2 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City Urges Motorists to Stop Speeding After Jmpd Officer Dies

The city of Johannesburg has called on motorists to stop speeding after a Johannesburg Metro Police Department Officer was run over and killed while on point duty on Friday.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety and Security, councillor Michael Sun, said the officer, who hailed from Limpopo and resided in Tembisa, had been deployed to traffic point duty at the intersection of the M1 and Marlboro Drive.

"He was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle, and later died on the scene," said Sun.

Sun said the driver of the vehicle which caused the accident was arrested and will be facing charges of murder or culpable homicide.

Sun extended his condolences to the family and friends of the officer, who is survived by his wife and two children.

"It is tragic that this incident comes just a week after I called on motorists to slow down when approaching points-men on duty."

"I once again call on residents to adhere to the rules of the road, and to take not only their safety, but also the safety of others, into consideration when driving," he said.

News24

South Africa

