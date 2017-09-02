2 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Is Superior to Wizkid, Says Danagog

Following the ongoing supremacy battle between Wizkid and Davido, HKN singer, Danagog, has blatantly declared that irrespective of public opinion, Davido is actually superior to Wizkid in the Nigerian music industry.

Danagog's declaration in a recent interview may be a confirmation that there is indeed a feud in the offing between the two stars.The singer left no one in doubts on his thoughts, as to the better artiste between the Omo Baba Olowo and the Star Boy.

"Two of them having their tours and shows at the same time in Yankee means our works are being recognized.

That means if we have five artistes from Africa touring Yankee at the same time, every arena will be packed and that's a good thing. But Davido is the baba now; David bad pass Wizkid o, everybody knows that one, even though he started music after Wizkid. Davido is superior to Wizkid. Let's be honest, Wizkid is doing good too but I'll definitely say Davido is superior to him, e nor easy now, 30 billion for the account", he crooned.

