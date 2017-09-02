Nigeria: Former Edo Deputy Speaker, Ativie Apologizes to Oshiomhole

Immediate past Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie yesterday distanced herself from a publication by her counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, which called for a court action against immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for denying handing over four vehicles to Mrs Ativie.

Ativie who described the publication as shocking, told Vanguard that, "I never authorized him (Afolabi) to publish such comment against the leader of my party, APC in the state, and someone who all of us have high respect for. I was shocked to read that in the papers and I want to apologize to my leader for any embarrassment that may have caused him.

"I was really embarrassed with that publication which tends to pitch me against my leader, Comrade Oshiomhole who liberated our people from bondage in Edo State. Let me state clearly here that I have no quarrel with Comrade Oshiomhole and all those trying to hijack the change of leadership in the state house of assembly should stay clear because it is purely an internal matter of our party.