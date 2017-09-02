2 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yewande Adekoya, Niyi Johnson for Oodua Image Awards 2017 in Houston

Tagged:

Related Topics

This year's edition of Oodua Image Awards has been scheduled to take place in the city of Houston, United States , on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Sienna Hall, 11916 Bissonnet Street, Houston.

The event which is being organized by Yoruba Youth Corporation, North America, and Raymond Sowemimo Foundation in collaboration with First Omega Entertainment will attract dignitaries and delegates from Nigeria, United State, United Kingdom and other parts of the world. Actors, Yewande Adekoya (Omo Elemosho), Adeniyi Johnson, Kabira Kafidipe ( Araparegangan) and U.S based comedian; Segun Pryme, are set to grace the epoch making event, while juju/highlife maestro, Toyosi Ogundele (Da'jazzytee) with his band are gearing up to thrill guests with good music.

Some of the activities lined up for the event include fashion show, cultural dance, empowerment seminar/lecture, drum session, dinner/awards night, raffle draw and many more.

With Nollywood actress, Queen Oluwa and US based entertainer, DJ Kool as hosts, Oodua Image Awards 2017 will sure be a memorable one.

Nigeria

Army Chief Extends 40 Days Deadline to Capture Shekau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has extended the deadline given to troops of Operation Lafiya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.