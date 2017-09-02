This year's edition of Oodua Image Awards has been scheduled to take place in the city of Houston, United States , on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Sienna Hall, 11916 Bissonnet Street, Houston.

The event which is being organized by Yoruba Youth Corporation, North America, and Raymond Sowemimo Foundation in collaboration with First Omega Entertainment will attract dignitaries and delegates from Nigeria, United State, United Kingdom and other parts of the world. Actors, Yewande Adekoya (Omo Elemosho), Adeniyi Johnson, Kabira Kafidipe ( Araparegangan) and U.S based comedian; Segun Pryme, are set to grace the epoch making event, while juju/highlife maestro, Toyosi Ogundele (Da'jazzytee) with his band are gearing up to thrill guests with good music.

Some of the activities lined up for the event include fashion show, cultural dance, empowerment seminar/lecture, drum session, dinner/awards night, raffle draw and many more.

With Nollywood actress, Queen Oluwa and US based entertainer, DJ Kool as hosts, Oodua Image Awards 2017 will sure be a memorable one.