2 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: FC Ifeanyiubah's Bus Involved in Road Accident, Six Injured

Six players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah suffered varying degree of injury, as their team bus was involved in an accident yesterday.

Members of the team were on their way to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, for their Match Day 37 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) against Sunshine Stars.

In a statement yesterday, the club confirmed the accident. "Sequel to the reports making the rounds this morning, we wish to confirm that FC IfeanyiUbah team bus conveying players and officials was involved in a car accident along Benin/Ore Expressway while on our way to Ijebu Ode to honour the NPFL Matchday 36 fixture with Sunshine Stars billed for this Sunday, 3rd of September, 2017.

"Six of our players sustained varying degree of injuries and two that are unconscious hitherto have regained consciousness and are receiving treatment presently at the closest medical facility near the site of the accident. We wish to express our felicitations for your concern, support, outpour of emotions, deepest thoughts and prayers at this sad times," the statement said.

